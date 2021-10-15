Marry A Man Who Is Ready To Be A Husband – Jada Pallock

Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pallock has come out to advise ladies on the kind of men they should marry. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, women should learn to marry a man who wants to be a husband, not a man who just wants a wife.

Jada added that marriage is no child’s play and it shouldn’t be something you rush into.

WOW.

