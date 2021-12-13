Martial Feels A Sharp Pain In His Knee – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to react to reports that Anthony Martial wants out of the club. He recently revealed that the Frenchman has not said that to him personally since he was employed.

According to him, Martial hasn’t discussed his future with his manager or the club, so whatever his agent says doesn’t interest him.

Ralf added that Martial hasn’t been playing because of a big pain on his knee, so the doctors will decide what next.

His words, “The player hasn’t spoken with me or us about it.”

“To be honest, what his agent says via the media is not of that much interest to me.”

On if he’ll speak to Martial, “No. Then I would react to what his agent has said and it should be the player. If he really has the wish to go to another club it should be the player who informs either the board or myself. I have never spoken about a player via the media and via agents.”

On his injury, “After the final training session before the Crystal Palace game, after having trained with the team, he informed the doctor and the medical department that he would not be available because the pain in his knee is too big. We have to wait and see. Maybe he can train again (Sunday) but I have to speak to the doctor first.”