    Match Vs Mexico Will Be A Final That Must Be Won – Lautaro Martinez

    Sports

    Argentina striker, Lautaro Martinez has come out to say that tomorrow’s match vs Mexico will feel like a final that must be won. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, it will be an important match for the future of the players, and it is up to him and his teammates to prove to the world that they possess talent and quality.

    Martinez added that Argentina is ready and eager to square up against the next opponent.

    His words, “Tomorrow’s match will be like a final as we need to win,”

    “It’ll be an important match for our future, not only in terms of pecking order but in terms of what we will manage to do on the pitch. We’ve proven that we have the players and the quality. We are eager and ready and eager to square up against the next opponent.”

