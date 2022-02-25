Matip Exposed Leeds United – Bielsa

Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa has come out to say that Liverpool defender, Joel Matip exposed a problem in his team that he must find a solution to. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the problem of opposing centre-backs driving forward has become very evident for his team, and his players must improve to curb such attacks in the nearest future.

Bielsa added that Leeds must learn to attack spaces that will aid ball recovery in such situations, else more goals will be conceded.

His words, “The problem of opposing centre-backs driving forward has become very evident.”

“The solution is very clear. When a centre-back drives with the ball, he passes the height of the wingers on the side that he goes up, then the central attackers and defensive midfielders, and eventually they come up against our free man, who is often a centre-back.”

“There are spaces where we can recover the ball, but it’s clear that’s a problem I haven’t been able to resolve.”