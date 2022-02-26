Maybe Our Interest In Luiz Diaz Made Liverpool Sign Him Earlier Than Planned – Moyes

West Ham was very close to signing Luis Diaz from Porto before Liverpool swooped in, David Moyes has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he spoke to the forward on the phone and the Hammers were quite far down the line, but Liverpool were also very keen on his winger.

Moyes added that he doesn’t know if West Ham trying to get him in January pushed Liverpool to sign him earlier than planned.

His words, “I spoke to Luis Diaz on the phone and we were quite far down the line. My understanding was Liverpool were not going to come in for him until the summer. So we tried to get him in January.”

“I don’t know if us trying to get him in January affected Liverpool’s decision, but he’s a really good player and we didn’t get him.”