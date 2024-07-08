Mbappe Will Still Deliver For France – Kolo Muani

France striker, Randal Kolo Muani has come out to say that he could not see anything after trying on Kylian Mbappe’s face mask. He recently had his say while defending the captain’s poor form at the tournament, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite Mbappe‘s poor run of form thus far, the team expects the 25-year-old to deliver at the grandest stage because it is completely natural to him.

Muani added that French players will do everything possible to help their captain score in the forthcoming games.

His words, “You really see nothing. Nothing.

It’s natural for him. He has this gift of carrying the team, the group. He gives ideas and advice to the players. He was born for this. He was born to pull the group upward.

To see him not score, it’s up to us to help him, to push him. The competition is not over. Apart from his little broken nose, he’s OK physically.”

WOW.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.