Me Praying For 5000 Hours Is More Than Just Setting A Record – Woli Arole

Popular comedian, Woli Arole has come out to announce that he is set to join the current craze to break a Guinness World Record with his plan to set a new praying record. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Woli, he wants to embark on a mission to pray for 5000 hours continuously to break the World Record for the longest praying time ever, and he hopes the nation supports him to make it happen.

His words, “PRAY – A – THON…….

5000 hours……

It is doable….

Anticipate…..

Guinness Book of Record…

#PrayatonwithWoliArole…

This is beyond setting a RECORD.

This is to stir the heart of MEN to PRAY…

We PRAY until something Happens.

We are SET!!!!!!!…..”

WOW.