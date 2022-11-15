Megan Thee Stallion Obtains Restraining Order Against Her Record Label

Popular rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has obtained a restraining order against her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment and her distributor, 300 Entertainment over a deal with American Music Award. TMZ recently revealed this to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, documents obtained revealed that Megan alleged that 1501 made threatening and retaliatory moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs which will be handed out this coming Sunday.

Megan didn’t specify what 1501 and/or 300 Entertainment allegedly said or did to mess with the AMA broadcast on ABC, but a judge heard enough to grant the temporary restraining order. Both companies are now blocked from interfering with her music being used on the award show.

