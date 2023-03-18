    Login
    Meghan Markle Knew What She Was Getting Into When She Married Prince Harry – Brian Cox

    Celebrity News

    Popular Hollywood actor, Brian Cox has come out to say that Meghan Markle is not as innocent as people believe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Prince Harry and Megan Markle
    

    According to him, the Duchess was fully aware of the established system she became a part of as she actually planned to be married to the royal family even before meeting Prince Harry.

    Brian added that Meghan shouldn’t therefore not be shocked by the drama she has been stirring up.

    His words, “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.”

    “I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

    “The childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s–t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”

    WOW.

