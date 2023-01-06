Meghan Markle Told Me She’ll Never Raise Her Kids In An Atmosphere Of Anger – Prince Harry

Prince Harry has come out to recall a cruel fight he had with his wife, Meghan Markle that led him to seek therapy. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he once became very touchy and snapped at Meghan when a conversation took an unexpected turn, and she immediately warned him that she would never stand for being spoken to like that.

Prince added that Meghan was clear that she is not ready to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect.

His words, “She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that.”

“She wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect. She laid it all out, super-clear.”

“It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job,”

“I’ve tried therapy,’ I told her. ‘Willy told me to go. Never found the right person.’ [It] didn’t work.”