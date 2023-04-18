Men Are Dating The Body Nowadays, While Women Chase Pockets – Soso Soberekon

Popular music executive, Soso Soberekon has come out to share his opinion on why many people are not happy in relationships these days. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that people go for the wrong things in life just to feel comfortable, and this often leads to their unhappiness.

His words, “Nowadays, Men are dating the BODY while women are dating the POCKETS. that’s why nobody is happy.”

“Marriage is not about looks or income. It is a lifetime bond and an unending friendship.”

