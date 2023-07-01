Men Should Not Get Into Rleationships With Women Who Have Nothing To Lose – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has come out to advise men to be careful with relationships with females. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she believes men need to have relationships with people who have something to lose, as doing the opposite is unwise.

Iyabo added that no woman likes sharing her man with other women, and most women who stay with cheating men do so due to financial reasons or sexual pleasure.

Her words, “From a Mother to MAN

If you have a reputation to protect, please guide it, protect it, never get carried away, and associate yourself with a person who has got nothing to lose. It never ends well …… be wise…..

.

If there is not one person who is level-headed in your circle and can check you when need be, please ajust your circle….. be humble….

.

Hidden secret of a womans heart:

No woman wants to truly share a man, but some will allow it bcos of culture, religion, financial benefits, or sexual pleasures……. but deep down in a womans heart, she secretly desires to own the man all to herself, Note: some will accept their faith, while some will rather destory everything if they can’t achieve their goals…… be aware…….

.

Woman disobeyed God, so who is man? that you’re not mindful of woman? Woman have caused wars between warriors, kings, and nations, so who are you …… be informed…..

.

Man, the stick, btw your legs are not as strong as the word “MAN” sounds, if you lack self-control, then know your stick will have no respect for emotions, ….. your heart can never be prepared for the mistakes that await you…… be cautious……

you can never be wiser than the one who first ate the fruit of the forbidden tree of knowledge of good and evil….. be guided. ……

.

When things happen to your fellow man, you’re not to mock nor judge, but learn from it so that you don’t find yourself in a similar situation or worse……….. be in control.”