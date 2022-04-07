Mendy’s Criticism Has Been Excessive – Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has come out to defend Edouard Mendy for his costly mistake in Los Blancos’ 3-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he understands the criticism Mendy has been getting after the match because goalies get criticised for mistakes since they are the last line of defence.

Courtois added that the problem is if a goalkeeper makes a bad pass during a game and there’s no one else behind him, it automatically results in a painful goal.

His words, “The problem if you make a bad pass as a goalkeeper is that there’s no one behind, they steal the ball and score. He shouldn’t be blamed, but a mistake by a goalkeeper is talked about a lot.”