Mercy Chinwo, Husband Offer Full Scholarship To 100 UNICAL Undergraduates

Popular Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa have offered full scholarships to one hundred undergraduates of the University of Calabar (UNICAL). They recently made this happen through her charity initiative, the MercyIsBlessed Foundation, and fans have been reacting.

While the scholarship kicks in with immediate effect, the criteria for selection and other modalities to shortlist eligible candidates would be communicated through appropriate channels.

Recall that the couple recently awarded scholarships to 50 undergraduates at the University of Port Harcourt on behalf of their Foundation and their son, Charis.

WOW.