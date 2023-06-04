Messi And I Tried Everything To Win PSG The UCL – Neymar

PSG forward, Neymar has come out to post a farewell message to Lionel Messi after the Argentine’s exit was confirmed. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will always see Lionel Messi as a brother and friend who will forever be a role model to work with on and off the pitch.

Neymar added that they both tried everything to make PSG successful in the UCL, but it never turned out as they planned.

His words, “Brother… it didn’t turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you.”