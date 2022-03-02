Messi And Ronaldo Don’t Make Me Jealous – Balotelli

Italian striker, Mario Balotelli has come out to say that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo don’t make him jealous. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not jealous of both players because his quality is at the same level, and there is no need to be envious.

Balotelli added that they have clearly won more awards than him but he has the same football quality they were rewarded for.

Hid words, “I missed some chances to be at that level.”

“But I am 100 per cent sure that my quality is the same level as these people, but I… I missed some chances, you know? It happens.”

“And nowadays, I cannot say I’m as good as Ronaldo, because Ronaldo won how many golden balls (Ballons d’Or)? Five? You cannot compare yourself to Messi and Ronaldo, nobody can.”

“But if we’re talking about only quality, football quality, I have nothing to be jealous of them, to be honest.”

On Man City, “I think that was my biggest mistake, to leave City.”

“Even in the year when I left, I played very well in Milan for a year and a half, but after that, I had some problems. And now that I’m older, I know that I shouldn’t have left City at that time.”

“All these years seeing City improving, improving and improving. I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time.”

“If I had my mindset now, when I was at City, probably one golden ball (Ballon d’Or) I could have won, I’m sure about this. But you know, when you grow up, you mature more.”