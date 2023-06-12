Messi Is A Gift Football Gave Me – Neymar

PSG forward, Neymar has come out to say that Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami will be a game-changer for MLS. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is certain the MLS would become more popular with Messi there and a lot of football fans will take advantage to enjoy watching him for a few more years.

Neymar added that the Argentine forward is one of his best friends, and he will always be a gift soccer gave him.

His words, “I’m certain that Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I believe the league will become a lot more popular. So everyone has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play because unfortunately nothing lasts forever.”

“I’m sad and happy at the same time. I already knew. Messi is one of my best friends, a gift that soccer has given me. I had the opportunity to get to know him, to play with him and then, to build a beautiful friendship. So, I knew that he wanted to come here [Miami] and we spoke about it. I told him he was going to be very happy in the city, because of the style of life, the opportunity to come to live and play here in Miami.”