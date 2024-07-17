Messi Is Inspiring The Next Generation – Beckham

Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham has come out to reflect on Lionel Messi completing one year at the MLS club. He recently had his via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Beckham simply uploaded a photo of himself hugging Messi on the day of his unveiling as he wrote, “One year ago today we unveiled someone. The dream came true.”

He then shared a photograph of a kid wearing a Messi shirt and wrote, “This is what it was all about. To inspire the next generation.”

WOW.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (103). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).