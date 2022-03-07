Messi Is Still Suffering From Emotional Shock After Leaving Barcelona – Henry

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has come out to call for patience with Lionel Messi amid his poor PSG form. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people should not forget that the Argentine left Barcelona crying and he is still suffering from emotional shock after leaving his boyhood club.

Henry added that when he left Arsenal for Barcelona, it took him some time to get used to his new home.

His words, “You’d have to ask him, I can’t speak for him. But, when we tal about Messi or Neymar, who are exceptional players, we too often forget that aspect.”

“When Lionel cried on leaving Barcelona, that wasn’t part of the plan. When you think you’re never going to leave somewhere, and then suddenly it happens, it creates an emotional shock.”

“People say, ‘he’s fine, he’s got everything he needs in Paris’, but it’s not that simple.”

“When I left Arsenal for Barcelona it took me a year to feel good. I arrived there with an injury, going through a divorce, I have to learn a new system, you mix all of that up and it plays on the mind.”

“When someone opens up today on a sensitive subject, we can no longer turn away and reject what they’re saying.”

“Everyone likes it when you say you’re good. Why would it be wrong to say that you’re not feeling well in your head? It won’t stop you from being judged on your game.”

“When [tennis player Naomi] Osaka spoke out, it didn’t shock me. My reaction was, ‘ah, I understand’. Previously, for me, being able to share your faults was a weakness.”

“Today, I think it’s a strength to be vulnerable. When you free yourself of something which has been a burden for a long time, you feel light, you run quicker, you sleep better, you eat better.”