Messi Joining The Saudi Arabian League Will Compelete The Leap Started By Ronaldo – Saudi FA

Saudi Arabia is interested in bringing Lionel Messi to the Pro League this summer, the president of their FA, Yasser Al-Misehal has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely wants to see one of the best players of his generation play in the Saudi Arabian league, but he has no news on the transfer at the moment.

Yasser added that it would surely complete the great leap that has been made by Cristiano if it happened.

His words, “I have no news to be honest,”

“There’s no doubt that personally, I would like to see Messi in the Saudi Arabian league. It would complete the great leap that was made by Cristiano.”