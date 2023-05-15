Messi Knows Barcelona Is His Home – Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to vow that the club will do everything possible to bring Lionel Messi back this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he spoke with Messi recently and the Argentine forward knows Barcelona is his only home in world football.

Laporta added that Lionel has also endured some unpleasant incidents with PSG fans, so it is only fair for him to move this summer.

His words, “We will do everything we can to bring Leo Messi back to Barcelona.”

“I spoke with Messi recently, we have a relationship with him. Messi is the best player in the world and any coach would want him in his team. He had sone unpleasant incidents with the fans in Paris, I won’t disturb him right now. We exchanges some messages recently. Barca is Messi’s home and Barça can compete with Saudi Arabia and everyone.”

VP Rafa Yuste added, “Messi? He’s a very good friend of many guys who are celebrating La Liga today… I’m sure he is so happy! I would love Messi to come back.”