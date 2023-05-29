Messi Still Has Years In Him At The Highest Level – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to talk up the chances of Lionel Messi returning to Camp Nou this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Argentine still has years ahead of him at the highest level despite his age, and it will surely make a lot of sense for Barcelona to bring him once the transfer window opens.

Xavi added that Messi is a winner and leader, therefore such a player can do a job at Barcelona.

His words, “Yes, it makes sense to me. As far as I’m concerned, which is on a footballing level, I’m in charge of football at this club. For me there is no doubt that if Messi comes back he will help us on a footballing level. That’s what I’ve let the president know.”

“I have no doubt, no doubt that he is going to help us because he is still a decisive player, because he is still hungry, because he is a winner, because he is a leader and because he is also a different player, different. We don’t have a Barca with the talent of 2010, for example. And what would Messi bring to you? He would bring you talent. Last pass, set pieces, goals… in the final third, a differential player. Therefore, and the way I want to play, the way we want to play among the staff, for me there is no doubt that he would bring us a lot, but it depends on him.”