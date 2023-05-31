Messi Will Barcelona Return Happen If He Really Wants It – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to insist that Lionel Messi’s potential return to Camp Nou depends 99 per cent on him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if Messi really wants to join Barcelona, he expects the Argentine forward to do everything necessary from his end to make it happen.

Xavi added that Messi can surely help the La Liga winners a lot football-wise next season.

His words, “It depends on him [Messi]. If he wants to come to Barça, we will do everything necessary so that he can come. I think the conditions are right. Football-wise I think he could still help us a lot. But it depends on him 99 percent.”

On his senior players leaving, “I thought it would be easier. When you have to make decisions contrary to what the player would want, it starts to become difficult. Especially when it comes to friends, like Gerard. I told him he had to step aside, and it was hard for me to fall asleep. Jordi got angry, but he showed me that he was 100 percent committed. With Busquets, everything has been easier. All three have been able to leave at the right time.”