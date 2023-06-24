Messi Would’ve Performed On A Wet, Windy Night At Stoke – Rory Delap

Former Stoke player, Rory Delap has come out to say that Lionel Messi would have been able to perform on a wet and windy Tuesday night against the Potters. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, players like Lionel Messi are simply elite wherever they find themselves, so he would have surely found a way to perform in England.

Rory added that the Argentine maestro is a top level footballer who will light up the pitch anywhere.

His words, “I don’t think so, I don’t think so. No, I think the thing you saw with the top players, we made it hard for teams but we never got a result. You’re talking about Messi and players like that, I think they’re just elite. They’re another level. It doesn’t matter where they go, they will perform.”