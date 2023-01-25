Messi’s Argentina Teammates Behaved Badly In Qatar – Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out to say that he was not impressed with Argentina’s behavior at the 2022 World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is not worried about Messi, he is worried about some of his Argentina teammates who behaved badly throughout the tournament.

Zlatan added that he does not see the nation tasting any more success in football anytime soon.

His words, “Messi is considered the best player in history, I was sure he was going to win. What will happen is that [Kylian] Mbappe will still win a World Cup,”

“I’m not worried about him. I’m worried about the others in Argentina, because they will not win anything more. Messi has won everything and he will be remembered, but the rest who behaved badly, we can’t respect that. This is coming from me, speaking as a top professional player, that is a sign that you will win once, but you won’t win again. You don’t win like that.”