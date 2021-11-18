Microsoft budgets $20b security investments, offers support to financial service sector

Microsoft is to disburse $20 billion on security architecture in the next five years across its markets.

Also, the leading technology company is committed to supporting the digital transformation of Nigeria’s financial services providers with its tailored Cloud solutions in the country.

Speaking during a roundtable webinar on Wednesday, Marketing and Operations Director for Microsoft Middle East and Africa, Hoda Younan, unpacked Microsoft’s digital transformation roadmap to accelerate meaningful transformation for Nigeria’s financial services. She also disclosed that the American company had invested about $15 billion in data centres in 54 locations across the world.

“Microsoft is uniquely placed to empower Africa’s FSPs by bringing together existing and new industry capabilities to deliver a more seamless, customised cloud-based experience.

“With deep security and compliance built in to meet the needs of the FSI, the proposed digital transformation roadmap future-proofs FSPs as they continue to manage unprecedented risks and grow rapidly with innovative business models,” Younan stated.