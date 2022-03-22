Microsoft lauches first $100 million African Development Centre in Lagos

The American multinational technology, Microsoft Corporation, which produces computer software, personal computers and related services, will today, open its first African Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos.
The centre which is a $100 million investment by the multi-billion dollar firm is where software engineering solutions is expected to be provided to Africa.
This report was made known in a tweet post by the Personal Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmed, on his official Twitter account on March 21, 2022.
