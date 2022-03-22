Microsoft lauches first $100 million African Development Centre in Lagos

The hub, which was created alongside the one in Nairobi, Kenya, will be the first to be opened in Africa and is another sign of the continent’s growing importance as a global hub for talent

The tweet post from Bashir Ahmed reads, ‘’The Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, personal computers, and related services, opens its first African Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos, Nigeria.’’

The Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Michael Fortin, during the launch of this centre in May 2019, said that the desire of the technology firm is to recruit exceptional engineering talent and provide the opportunity to work on the latest technologies suitable for Kenya, Nigeria and the rest of the world.

He said that in doing so, engineers are able to enjoy meaningful work from their home countries, while plugged into a global engineering and development organisation.