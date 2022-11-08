Mino Raiola Said His Dog Wouldn’t Sign The Contract Sir Alex Ferguson Offered Me – Pogba

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has come out to say that he walked out on contract talks with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United as Mino Raiola said his dog would not sign the terms on offer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it happened when he was 17 and Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him to extend his time at the club, but Mino Raiola wasn’t having it as the contract package wasn’t good enough.

Pogba added that his agent eventually aired his displeasure and ensured that he left the club.

His words, “I was at Manchester United, I was 17. Ferguson wanted me to extend. I arrived with Rafaela (Pimenta) and Mino. And Ferguson said, ‘so we sign?’ But we said no. Mino answered him: ‘This contract, even my dog wouldn’t sign it! Paul, get up let’s go!’ I got up and we left.”