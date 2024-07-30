Missing Out On England’s Euro 2024 Squad Broke My Heart Throughout My Holiday – Grealish

Manchester City forward, Jack Grealish has come out to admit that he was left absolutely heartbroken by his England Euro 2024 snub. He, however, revealed that he intends to use that as motivation with his club side, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, missing out on the England Euros squad was the most difficult thing he has ever had to deal with in his football career, so he was completely heartbroken throughout his holiday.

Grealish added that he intends to come back stronger and remind everyone of what he can do with Manchester City next season.

His words, “I’ll be honest it was probably, football-wise, the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with in my career. I was absolutely heartbroken and then obviously when you’re on your holidays, wherever I was, every time you turn on the phone or turn on the TV or whatever, you just see it. So it was hard to not to see it. For myself now, moving forward, I have to just try to use that as motivation going into this season and try to have the same mentality as I had two years ago. In my first season at City I don’t think I performed as well as I could and in the second season I played in a lot of the games and that was down to the first season. I had wanted to come back stronger and I certainly did that, so hopefully I can do that again.”

