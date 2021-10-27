More Blessings Coming For QDot After His New Mansion – Friend

Popular singer, Qdot just acquired a new house. His friend recently jumped on Instagram to share the good news, and Nigerians have been reacting.
His words, “Congrats. On Your New Mashion @qdot_alagbe. More Blessings Blood.”
See what his friend shared,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate