Morocco’s Teamwork Will Keep Pushing The Country At AFCON – Hakimi

Morocco defender, Hakimi has come out to say that his country’s quarter-final achievement is a reflection of teamwork. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Morocco will keep working towards the ultimate goal of winning the title, and he expects the team to remain united.

Hakimi added that he is currently focusing on helping the team and progressing in the tournament.

His words, “We are all to be congratulated. This victory reflects the great teamwork shown by all of us.”

“We will continue to work towards our goal. Today I also had the privilege of scoring a free-kick, I don’t know which goal was the best. I will stop and watch to evaluate. This one was more difficult because of the angle.”

“Right now, I’m focusing on my team and the next phase. I have been practising this kind of situations and I am happy when goals come in games.”