Chelsea forward, Mykhailo Mudryk can still win the Ballon d’Or, his Ukrainian team-mate, Georgiy Sudakov has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mudryk definitely has all the qualities required to win the prestigious award, but it will all depend on him to actually make it happen.

Sudakov added that Ukraine is an incredibly talented country, and Mykhailo is a great example for other players to follow.

His words, “Mykhailo is an incredible player, he has no upper limit and he can win the Ballon d’Or with his qualities, but everything depends only on him.

I believe he will be able to show his best qualities. Ukraine is an incredibly talented country and he is a great example for us to follow.”

WOW.

Chelsea Football Club is an English professional football club based in Fulham, West London. Founded in 1905, they play their home games at Stamford Bridge.

The club competes in the Premier League, the top division of English football. They won their first major honour, the League championship, in 1955. The club won the FA Cup for the first time in 1970, their first European honour, the Cup Winners’ Cup, in 1971, and became the third English club to win the Club World Cup in 2022.

On 7 May 2022, Chelsea confirmed that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, to acquire the club. The group was later known as BlueCo.

The UK government approved the £4.25bn takeover, ending Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club. Bruce Buck, who served as chairman since 2003, was replaced by Boehly, while long-serving club director and de facto sporting director Marina Granovskaia left, as did Petr Čech from the role of technical and performance advisor.