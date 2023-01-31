Mudryk Regrets His Decision To Use The N-Word – Rep

Chelsea winger, Mykhailo Mudryk has come out to apologize for using a racial slur in a viral video that has been viewed almost 214,000 times on TikTok. He representatives recently had their say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to them, the player is deeply sorry for any offense caused by the video posted on his TikTok account, and his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song.

They added that Mykhailo regrets his decision to use the word and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.

It read, “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.”

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.”

“The video has since been removed.”