MUFC Had A Positive Season, Not A Successful One – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to say that the season has not been a success for the club despite winning a trophy and securing a return to the Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while he accepts that the campaign has been a step forward after finishing sixth last season, it cannot be classed as a success for a club of United’s size.

Bruno added that he can describe the season as a positive one because success has to be something more for MUFC.

His words, “It’s a positive season, not successful because success is different for this club and for us players it has to be too,”

“We did win a trophy. We got into the top four. Now we have another final but whatever happened in that final will not change anything about the season we have done.”

“After we couldn’t fight anymore for the league title we had to fight for our top four and we did it. We are really happy to be in the Champions League next season. But obviously, it’s kind of an obligation for this club to be in these positions.”

“It’s tough here, there are really good teams, especially this season,”

“Manchester City are playing really outstanding football. We have a way to go, we are in the right direction, we have work to do, so a work in progress.”

“Now we are far away, so we have a lot of work to do, we’ve made progress with this team, with this squad but we need better players if we want to compete for the highest.”