MUFC Is Still Safe In Ole’s Hands – Ronald Okoth

Ex Sofapaka striker, Ronald Okoth has come out to say that he feels Manchester United should give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more time. He recently revealed that he believes the club is still in safe hands with the Norwegian manager.

According to him, Ole is the right manager to turn the fortunes around at Old Trafford and MUFC should desist from changing coaches every now and then.

Ronald added that the best managers always have their bad times, but they overcome eventually.

His words, “No, I don’t believe in change of managers every now and then.”

“Hopefully with more time he [Solskjaer] will be able to turn the tide, he is a good manager without a doubt, bad days in office don’t necessarily mean a bad manager or anything.”

“All the best managers always have their bad times, it is not him [Solskjaer] alone, and sometimes if you give them time, they always turn things around, I can give a good example of Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.”

“He was one manager who was under fire at the start of the season and indeed Arsenal were performing poorly, but they kept faith in him despite calls by the fans to have him fired, but look now, he has turned things around and Arsenal are in the top five.”

“Who thought Arsenal will reach where they are with Arteta at the start of the season? They only kept faith in him and you can now see the team playing good football, Man United should also do the same, give Solskjaer time.”