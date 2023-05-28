MUFC Must Be Difficult To Break Down In The FA Cup Final – Rooney

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has come out to say that Erik ten Hag should change his formation vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Holland manager should take note from the Jose Mourinho playbook and set up with a 4-4-2 formation which will allow Martial and Rashford to run the City defense ragged.

Rooney added that if MUFC players get a good block of eight players, do it well, and keep their discipline, they will be very difficult to break you down.

“I would set United up 4-4-2, with Martial and Rashford up top and a very solid midfield behind them: Casemiro in the middle with Christian Eriksen, or even Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes and Fred either side. I’d want to keep the distances between my eight defending players small.

“Everyone in football knows that if you get a good block of eight players, do it well and keep your discipline, it’s very difficult to break you down. United have had a few successes against City in recent years playing on the counterattack — often with Rashford and Martial to the fore.”