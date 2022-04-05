MUFC Needs Young And Hungry Players – Rooney

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club hasn’t worked out. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would want his former club to concentrate on young and hungry players in future because that is the only way to get MUFC back to the level it was known for.

Rooney added that Ronaldo deserves praise for scoring important goals in the Champions League early on in the season, but it is time to look forward.

His words, “You’d have to say no, it hasn’t worked at the minute.”

“He’s scored goals, important goals in the Champions League early on in the season.”

“He’s scored the hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think if you’re looking to the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to lift Manchester United over these next two to three years.”

“Obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit, he certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s, and that happens, that’s football.”

“He’s a goal threat, but the rest of his game, I think they need more. I think they need young, hungry players.”