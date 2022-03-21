MUFC Players Should Lay Low After UCL Elimination Despite Being On Break – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to blast current players in the wake of their Champions League exit. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he remembers when older players like himself wouldn’t be able to step out after exiting a top competition, but he sees the current players gallivanting around despite being kicked out of Europe.

Gary Neville added that their March break activities have been nothing but tone deaf thus far, and that shouldn’t be the case.

His words, “I remember a time when United players, managers [and] executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home, let alone getting knocked out of Europe,”

“This last week, we’ve seen a global tour of F1, concerts, cricket and UFC events.”

“This lot are tone deaf!”

“They can go on holiday, relax, take time off,”

“However, if you’ve been knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup, [the] League Cup and [you are] floundering in the league, I wouldn’t think it’s too much to ask to lie low a bit!”