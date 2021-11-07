MUFC Players Will Respect Zidane – Said Abdi Haibeh

Zinedine Zidane is the ideal appointment for MUFC right now, Somalia national team manager, Said Abdi Haibeh has said. He recently revealed that the Frenchman can definitely secure a top-four EPL finish for the club this season.

According to him, there is still a good chance that the club can finish in the top four, but Ole has to leave the coaching role for that to happen.

Haibeh added that Zidane will bring stability to the club and the players will respect him completely.

His words, “There is still a good chance that the club can finish in the top four, but it comes with a price, they must first get rid of Ole.”

“It will then depend on the next manager, if United bring in [Zinedine] Zidane, I think they will have a very good chance of finishing in the top four.”

“Zidane will bring stability while the players will respect him because he is a winner. He has done it all as a player and a manager.”

“Ole has been in the club for three years, during his time he hasn’t won any trophy.”

“Manchester United are the biggest club in the United Kingdom and one of the biggest globally. Therefore, fans will not accept a defeat against one of their bitter rivals.”

“Although a few of Ole’s former teammates have been defending him for some time, I think it’s time for him to go.”

“If United don’t sack him now, the club will only be heading down.”