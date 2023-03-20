MUFC Showed Character Against Fulham – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his side’s remarkable resilience shone through in the quarter-final victory over Fulham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy with the display of character by his players in a very tough game, and he must credit his team for showing personality, resilience, determination to pull through in the end.

Erik added that MUFC should definitely do better in the first half, but Fulham is no small team.

His words, “Once again, we showed great character. It’s not that easy. We’ve played the most games of every team all over Europe, every third day, and every time we showed personality, resilience, determination to win the game, today was tough but we didn’t expect any different before the game because Fulham is a good team and you have to be good to outplay them.”

“I think in the first half we played decent, could’ve been better on the ball. We should have recognised the overload on the left-hand side and used that better. Out of possession we did quite well. We had to work hard against a good Fulham [side] but I think we created some good pressing moments and from then on we had really good attacking transitions with great opportunities to score a goal, which we didn’t, at half-time we should have been one or two up. Second half we lost a little bit of control, great saves from David, and then a great counter-attack from Antony and Jadon Sancho.”

“The first five or 10 minutes after half-time were really heavy, really tough. We conceded a goal and there were three big saves from David. We survived and then made a great transition moment and that was the key turning point in the game.”