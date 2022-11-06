MUFC Was Not Organized Vs Aston Villa – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his players lost the game vs Aston Villa at the start of the first and second half. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the performance was simply unacceptable because Villa players looked like they were fresher than MUFC players throughout the game.

Erik added that his boys clearly did not have the right organization to win the game, and that was very poor.

His words, “We lost the game at the start of first half and second half and that is not acceptable,”

“They looked more fresh and more ready. We need to be more sharp. The result is really clear. It never lies. Today we were not good enough. We didn’t get the right organisation. We created chances and good chances at 2-1. But you are really disappointed to concede at the start of the second half.”

“It’s not acceptable that you concede a goal so quickly in the second half on the counter. Our players are experienced. You have to read the game and get right the organisation. Not concede two goals [early in the game] – that’s totally unnecessary. You have to win your battles. At the start of the game we could have been better on ball. It starts with the players following the rules.”