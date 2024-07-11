MUFC Will Always Have A Special Place In My Heart – Donny van de Beek

Netherlands midfielder, Donny van de Beek has come out to announce that he will be leaving Manchester United. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to MUFC for their incredible support throughout the years, and he will always remember his unforgettable four-year spell at Old Trafford.

Donny added that having 2 kids in Manchester guarantees that MUFC will always have a special place in his heart.

His words, “Dear Manchester United family, today marks the end of my journey with the club.

I want to thank you all for your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived, we felt extremely welcome, and we are grateful for that. A special thanks to all the fans who made these years unforgettable. Besides football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts. Good luck to everybody, we’ll meet again.”

WOW.

