MUFC Will Keep Fighting For All Available Trophies – Fred

Manchester United midfielder, Fred has come out to say that the club is a contender for the Premier League this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while MUFC players know that Arsenal and Manchester City are great teams, it will not stop them from fighting to win the EPL if given the opportunity.

Fred added that MUFC has very good momentum right now, so the players will keep fighting for everything.

His words, “We know Arsenal and [Manchester] City are great teams, but we have our means to fight for it [the Premier League]. Our momentum is very good, so why not? We have three competitions left and will fight for each one of them.”

“We are extremely happy today, it’s my fifth season here and this title means a lot to me and to the club’s way back to the top. We have a lot to fight for this season yet.”