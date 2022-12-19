Muhammadu Buhari’s Birthday Celebrated In Abuja

President Buhari turned 80 on Saturday, and photos of his celebration have surfaced online. Recall that he was in the US for the US-Africa summit when he celebrated his birthday, however, members of his staff in the state house gathered to celebrate him, earlier today.

Present at the celebration were the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Permanent Secretary State House, Alh Tijjani Umar, Commander President Guard Brigade, Brig General Muhammed Takuti Usman and Members of Presidential Guards.

