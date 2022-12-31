My 4th Marriage Will Be My Last – Kim Kardashian

Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian has come out to say that she has a flirt in her life. She recently revealed that she wants to be single for a few years before getting married again, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is presently in a really good place as a single mom and she has a fantasy in her head that her fourth marriage will be the charm.

Her words, “I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real. The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been.”

“Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay [with] a forever partnership as well. I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”

