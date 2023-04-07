My 5-Year-Old Album Is Still Bringing Me Millions – Cardi B

Popular rapper, Cardi B has come out to say that she still earns millions of dollars from her hit album, “Invasion of Privacy,” despite the album being half a decade old. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is still getting booked a lot for songs on the album after five years, and she is extremely proud of that achievement.

Her words, “What my team got me, guys! Yeah! Five years! I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthafuckin’ album, bitch! Yeah, wassup? Ain’t nobody can tell me nothing.”

WOW.