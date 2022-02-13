My Appointment Is A Restart For Every Everton Player – Lampard

Everton manager, Frank Lampard has come out to say that he was impressed with the performance of Alex Iwobi vs Leeds United. This is coming after the 3-0 victory in their Premier League fixture on Saturday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his appointment as manager of Everton is a chance for his players to reboot their careers, and he remains open-minded to everyone under his care.

Lampard added that Iwobi has been training at a great level, and he can definitely improve this season.

His words, “One of the beauties of coming in two weeks ago is it’s a restart, a reboot for everybody.”

“I’m open-minded to players, all of the squad, and what Alex has done is he’s trained at a great level.”

“He’s a quiet lad, keeps his head down, trains with talent, trains with work ethic, and the way we changed the formation of the team and played with wide-men as we did, Alex has just sort of demanded a place in the team with his performance.”

“He just needs to believe in himself and I said it to him before the game. I certainly believe in him from the things I’ve seen but the work ethic side of his game he showed in that role.”

“It was a tough gig playing on the sides against Leeds, you have to do a lot of work off the ball, and he did everything.”

“I’ll just keep working on that. We’ve got players in those positions, other players who were on the bench who can come on. So it’s important everyone gives their absolute maximum to the limit and Alex did that [yesterday].”