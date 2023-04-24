My Arsenal Journey Has Come To An End – Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has come out to confirm that his time at Arsenal has come to an end. The versatile 25-year-old is preparing to move on this summer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it has been an amazing journey at Arsenal thus far, but it is definitely time for a fresh start and a new home.

He added that he is looking forward to a new future right now, but his current focus is on escaping relegation with Southampton.

His words, “It’s been a great journey but it has come to an end now [at Arsenal]. It’s time for a fresh start and to find a new home. I’m looking forward to that but, at the same time, my head’s not quite there yet and it’s all about what’s happening now with Southampton. I’m just fully focused on trying to help us stay up and stay positive on a day-to-day basis and win games. When the time gets closer towards the end of the season, I’ll have something else to think about. But right now, I’m just focused on football and the task at hand. Southampton is a great club to be at and progress and get some minutes under my belt. Of course, if they were to make an offer, I’ll be more than happy to stay.”