My Baby Bar Law Exam Success Wasn’t Handed Over To Me – Kim Kardashian

Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian has finally passed her baby bar law examination. She recently revealed this via her social media page, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, she cannot believe she passed the exam and she is really proud of the woman looking back in the mirror nowadays.

Kim Kardashian added that anyone who knows her law school journey know it wasn’t easy or handed to her.

Her words, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try [with] a 104 fever, but I’m not making excuses).”

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

WOW.