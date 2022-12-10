My Cycle With The Brazilian National Team Is Over – Tite

Brazil manager, Tite has come out to say that he will keep his promise and step down from his role as coach of the national team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very clear that his cycle is over and resigning will definitely be the way to go because he is a man of his word.

Tite added that he has won everything in his career except the World Cup.

His words, “As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I’m a man of my word.”

He said previously, “I’m going until the end of the World Cup. I have no reason to lie here. I don’t want to win anyway. I’ve won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup.”